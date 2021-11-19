Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 4.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 23,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,264,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

