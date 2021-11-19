Gems (GEM) Trading Down 6% This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $400,129.45 and approximately $26,648.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

