General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Electric were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,255,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.