Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

