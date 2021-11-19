George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNGRF. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74. George Weston has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $113.08.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

