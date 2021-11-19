Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.88

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $9.11. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 28,482 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

