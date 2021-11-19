Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.46 million and $79,595.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.