Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

