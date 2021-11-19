Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.