Glitch 1-Day Volume Tops $8.26 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Glitch has a total market cap of $162.72 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.