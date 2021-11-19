Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.