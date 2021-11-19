Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $38,540.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.