GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. GoDaddy also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 9,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

