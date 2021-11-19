Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,352. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.