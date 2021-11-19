Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
GFI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,352. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
