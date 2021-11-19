Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Down 1.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 22,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 150,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35.

In other Gold Standard Ventures news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 198,136 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$122,923.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,331,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,744,356.67. Also, Director Alexander Morrison bought 93,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,082.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,847.85. Insiders have acquired 350,144 shares of company stock worth $214,150 over the last ninety days.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.