Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 441,406 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

