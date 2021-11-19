Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Down 3.4%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 441,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 898,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.