Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,800 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

