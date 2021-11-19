Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 75,464 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of MBIA worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBI. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MBIA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MBIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

MBI opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $745.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.00. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

