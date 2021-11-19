Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,693 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

