Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 92,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

