Governor DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $256,108.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $256,108.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.44 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,207.88 or 1.00440479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,767 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

