Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.27

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 240168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

