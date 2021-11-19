Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.27

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 240168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
