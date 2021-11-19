Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,257.50

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,267 ($16.55), with a volume of 482,549 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFTU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,322.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,257.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

