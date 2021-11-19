Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,132,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 827,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REGRF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 932,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,892. Graph Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain, Inc engages in the provision of blockchain ssolutions. It includes graphic data analysis and consulting services; implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases; and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. It operates through the Graph Canada and Graph Korea geographical segments.

