Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 746 ($9.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 756.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

