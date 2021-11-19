Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.70

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 756.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,248.25. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

