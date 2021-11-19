Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

