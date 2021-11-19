Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Greenlane Renewables stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.50.

GRNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 target price on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

