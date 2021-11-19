GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 4,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 126,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
