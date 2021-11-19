GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 4,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 126,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

