Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $892.77

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.77 ($11.66) and traded as low as GBX 875.01 ($11.43). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 16,529 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,253 ($16.37) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 896.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of £334.41 million and a P/E ratio of 36.72.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

