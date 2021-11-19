Grin Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.27 or 0.07390262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00375408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.68 or 0.00989440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00410056 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00267195 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,435,160 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

