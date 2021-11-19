Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $31.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

