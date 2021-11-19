H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 71523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research firms have commented on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

