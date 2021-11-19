Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.76 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

