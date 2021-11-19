Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 353,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,781. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.