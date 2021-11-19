Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Purchases $19,465.00 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke bought 8,500 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.90.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

