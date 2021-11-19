Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

