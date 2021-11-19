Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.27.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

