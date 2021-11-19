HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

