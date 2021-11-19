Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Hasbro worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

