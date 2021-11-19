Haven Protocol Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.10 or 0.00022642 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $188.58 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.85 or 0.07290588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00376606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.31 or 0.00992694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00086787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00411135 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00265537 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,395,961 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.