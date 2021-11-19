Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.
Shares of HAYN opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.