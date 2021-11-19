Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of HAYN opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.