Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones Sells 13,483 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $653,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 16,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

