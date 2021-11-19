Hazelview Securities Inc. Acquires 67,600 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 3.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,284. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

