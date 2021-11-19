Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $24.42 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 3.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 118,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,644. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

