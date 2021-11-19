Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $37.75 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 4.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.72.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.24. 35,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.