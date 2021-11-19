Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $39.16 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hazelview Securities Inc. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for about 5.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $39,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,071,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,797,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

