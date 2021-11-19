Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $82.08 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 10.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $82,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 160,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

