HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,709 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

